Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the September 30th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 281,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,007,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after buying an additional 13,106 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 39,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.01. 114,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,596. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

