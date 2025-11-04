Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.80, but opened at $16.00. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 9,677,973 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UUUU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Energy Fuels to $26.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Energy Fuels Stock Down 2.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 1.79.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 143.05%.The company’s revenue was up –51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $89,280.00. Following the sale, the director owned 218,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,949.28. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Bakken sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $55,548.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 108,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,804. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 618,724 shares of company stock worth $6,782,959. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 48.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 120.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 26,825 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 29.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,933,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,433,000 after buying an additional 3,584,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Further Reading

