Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.56, but opened at $13.76. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $13.2840, with a volume of 121,194 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.21 million. Whitestone REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.070 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 63.53%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.