Short Interest in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMV) Declines By 34.5%

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are short sold.

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVMV traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.45. 4,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,819. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.03. Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $71.74. The firm has a market cap of $269.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 47,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,852 shares during the period. Team Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 86,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF by 384.0% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 501,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,792,000 after purchasing an additional 397,936 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF (AVMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US mid-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVMV was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

