Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $123.95, but opened at $132.25. Apollo Global Management shares last traded at $132.1360, with a volume of 1,954,069 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on APO. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $168.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.18. The company has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.25%.The company had revenue of $6,550,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,619,780. This trade represents a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $657,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 83,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,527.76. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 935,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,543,790 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 84.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 875.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1,123.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

