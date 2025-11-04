Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.35 and last traded at $64.7150, with a volume of 3249061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $167.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $122.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.95.

Fiserv Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.76 and its 200-day moving average is $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, Director Lance M. Fritz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,945.48. This represents a 324.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 218.5% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

