MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $148.17, but opened at $134.76. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $133.6450, with a volume of 376,611 shares traded.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 11.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.78.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

