Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.57, but opened at $55.46. Xometry shares last traded at $55.52, with a volume of 476,177 shares trading hands.

XMTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Xometry from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

Xometry Stock Up 23.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Xometry had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $162.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Miln sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,049.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 144,115 shares in the company, valued at $7,241,778.75. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 9,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $469,442.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 310,271 shares in the company, valued at $15,609,734.01. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 9.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,413,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,980,000 after acquiring an additional 120,065 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,062,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,680,000 after acquiring an additional 180,533 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,279,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,218,000 after acquiring an additional 384,211 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,060,000 after acquiring an additional 54,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

