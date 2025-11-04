Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/22/2025 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2025 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/29/2025 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2025 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/16/2025 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $983,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 83,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,500.02. This trade represents a 32.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,753,318.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,919,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,217,231.20. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 543,738 shares of company stock valued at $12,922,932 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

