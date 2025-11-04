WildBrain (WLDBF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0082 per share and revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter.

WildBrain Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLDBF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 4,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,863. WildBrain has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38.

Get WildBrain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of WildBrain in a report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

WildBrain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.