Morgan Stanley Increases Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $68.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.65.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 4.0%

MCHP traded down $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,627,337. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $77.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. The trade was a 24.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,287.20. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 219.3% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

