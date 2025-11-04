Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,638 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $490.00 to $482.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Roth Capital set a $505.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and eleven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.27.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $468.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

