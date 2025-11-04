Huntington National Bank Sells 2,260 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,518 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $45,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 59.7% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 270.0% during the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Bank AR raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 833.3% during the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Roth Capital set a $505.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Dbs Bank boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and eleven have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.27.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $468.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 312.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

