Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA is Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 4.1% of Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830,891 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $222,710,000. Wit LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% during the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,913 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VEA opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $182.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.38.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

