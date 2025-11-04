Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.58) per share and revenue of $156.6210 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.03). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 458.14%. The company had revenue of $154.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MSGE traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 156,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,338. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $545,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

