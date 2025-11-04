Apyx Medical (APYX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Apyx Medical to post earnings of ($0.1025) per share and revenue of $12.0010 million for the quarter. Apyx Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 158.22% and a negative net margin of 37.11%.The company had revenue of $11.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 million. On average, analysts expect Apyx Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Apyx Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APYX traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 74,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,236. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.72. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APYX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apyx Medical stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,338,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 8.83% of Apyx Medical worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.