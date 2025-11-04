Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Trading Up 7% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) shot up 7% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $149.35 and last traded at $149.1360. 1,919,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,068,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.38.

The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum! Brands

Insider Activity

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $1,074,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,413,371.40. The trade was a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $41,962.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,795.45. This represents a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,785. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 679.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.11.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.