Nexi (NEXPF) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3298 per share and revenue of $1.0728 billion for the quarter.
Nexi Stock Performance
Shares of Nexi stock remained flat at $5.83 on Tuesday. Nexi has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90.
Nexi Company Profile
