Nexi (NEXPF) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3298 per share and revenue of $1.0728 billion for the quarter.

Nexi Stock Performance

Shares of Nexi stock remained flat at $5.83 on Tuesday. Nexi has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90.

Get Nexi alerts:

Nexi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, small and medium-sized enterprises, large international companies, institutions, and public administrations in Italy. The company offers payment processing and acceptance services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; integration within merchant accounts software; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support and value-added services.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.