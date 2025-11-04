Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 5.46%. Sealed Air updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.250-3.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sealed Air has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 4.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 383.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEE. UBS Group raised their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $48.00 target price on Sealed Air and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.09.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

