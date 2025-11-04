Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 5.46%. Sealed Air updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.250-3.350 EPS.
Shares of NYSE SEE traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sealed Air has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEE. UBS Group raised their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $48.00 target price on Sealed Air and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.09.
Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.
