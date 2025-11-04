Short Interest in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Rises By 39.9%

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 30,500 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the September 30th total of 21,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Marchex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,084. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.43 million, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.99. Marchex has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $2.40.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in Marchex by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Marchex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marchex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. AMH Equity Ltd increased its stake in Marchex by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 278,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 61,163 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marchex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MCHX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Marchex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

Further Reading

