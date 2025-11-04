JBDI Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JBDI) Short Interest Down 31.1% in October

JBDI Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JBDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 49,700 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the September 30th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of JBDI in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
JBDI Holdings Limited engages in the trading of reconditioned and recycling containers in Singapore and the Southeast Asia region. The company offers reconditioning and recycling drums, including open top drums, metal drums, plastic drums, plastic carboys, and intermediate bulk containers, as well as new drums, and collects waste drums and related products.
