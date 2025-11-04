LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA) Short Interest Down 32.9% in October

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,900 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the September 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNZA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut LanzaTech Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised LanzaTech Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

LanzaTech Global Stock Down 8.5%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

NASDAQ:LNZA traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $19.17. 18,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,001. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.36. LanzaTech Global has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $274.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNZA. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LanzaTech Global by 16,556.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 170,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169,371 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the first quarter worth about $49,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LanzaTech Global by 1,045.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168,247 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LanzaTech Global by 380.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 188,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

