Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FNV. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $184.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.57.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.99. The company had a trading volume of 392,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,140. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $112.70 and a 12-month high of $225.63.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 19.6% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

