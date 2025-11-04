BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 158.86% from the stock’s previous close.

DCTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Delcath Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DCTH

Delcath Systems Trading Down 6.7%

NASDAQ:DCTH traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 707,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,658. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.62 and a beta of 0.84. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Delcath Systems had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.