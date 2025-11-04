Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 13.94%. Genius Sports updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Genius Sports Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:GENI traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.36. 3,823,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,456,003. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GENI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim set a $16.00 target price on Genius Sports and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Arete started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

