Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $6.3130 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.26%.The company had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. On average, analysts expect Sensus Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 881,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,907. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 million, a PE ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sensus Healthcare stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SRTS Free Report ) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Sensus Healthcare worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

