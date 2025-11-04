Gartner (NYSE:IT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.35, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%. Gartner updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.650- EPS.

Gartner Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of IT stock traded down $20.54 on Tuesday, hitting $225.38. The stock had a trading volume of 889,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,324. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Gartner has a 1 year low of $223.23 and a 1 year high of $584.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered Gartner from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gartner from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.80.

Insider Activity

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $26,219.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $805,314.75. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez purchased 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $239.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $498,784. This trade represents a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

