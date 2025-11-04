OptimizeRx (OPRX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect OptimizeRx to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $23.8330 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPRX traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 138,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $355.37 million, a P/E ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, October 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on OptimizeRx from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patrick D. Spangler sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $194,488.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,215 shares in the company, valued at $773,320.35. This trade represents a 20.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen L. Silvestro sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $30,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 188,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,175. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OptimizeRx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in OptimizeRx by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,111,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $943,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,141,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in OptimizeRx by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 64,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

Further Reading

