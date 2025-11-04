Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.65 per share and revenue of $802.4850 million for the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 14.82%.The firm had revenue of $829.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WMS stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.11. 247,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.49. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $166.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scott Marsh Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 402.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Monday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

