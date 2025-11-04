Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.640-0.680 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $560.0 million-$570.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $566.8 million.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

BVS stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $7.80. 800,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,317. Bioventus has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $644.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 28.0% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,280,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,192 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 418,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 58,358 shares during the period. Kent Lake PR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 211,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 51,951 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 26,103 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

