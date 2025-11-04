Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MODG. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, July 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MODG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 466,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,842. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.24. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 36.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 25,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,614.75. This trade represents a 55.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Artie Starrs sold 106,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $922,181.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 105,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,310.72. This trade represents a 50.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $769,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

