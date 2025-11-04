Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $12.4890, with a volume of 2620818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Stock Down 11.2%

The company has a market cap of $491.06 million, a PE ratio of -70.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTX. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF in the first quarter worth about $449,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,726,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

