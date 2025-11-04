Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.85% from the stock’s previous close.

PLTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.56.

PLTR stock opened at $188.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $448.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 629.64, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.75 and a 200 day moving average of $151.99.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,877. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 170.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

