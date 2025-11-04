Milestone Asset Management LLC Sells 529 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Milestone Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,197,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,975 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,213,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $113.85 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $123.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 57.56%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

