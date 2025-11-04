Madison Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:CVRD) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2025

Madison Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:CVRDGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Madison Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.7%

CVRD traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $18.34. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,762. Madison Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Madison Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Madison Covered Call ETF (CVRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund focuses on income generation by investing in US large- and mid-cap stocks that pay dividends, combined with an option writing strategy. The fund is actively managed CVRD was launched on Aug 22, 2023 and is issued by Madison.

Featured Stories

