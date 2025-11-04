BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 80,300 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the September 30th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 171,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 78,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balefire LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

NYSE:BLE traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.58. 61,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,831. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

