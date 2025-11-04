PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Acquired by Elyxium Wealth LLC

Elyxium Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 70.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,836,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,428,000 after buying an additional 75,933 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 389,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $143.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $167.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

