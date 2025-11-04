Schrodinger (SDGR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share and revenue of $50.5050 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $54.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 million. Schrodinger had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a negative net margin of 76.22%.Schrodinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts expect Schrodinger to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Schrodinger alerts:

Schrodinger Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.47. 232,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,931. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.77. Schrodinger has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schrodinger

In other Schrodinger news, insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $29,392.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,774.18. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schrodinger by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Schrodinger in the second quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Schrodinger by 19.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Schrodinger by 59.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Schrodinger by 28.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schrodinger from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Schrodinger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schrodinger in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Schrodinger in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schrodinger

Schrodinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schrodinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrodinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.