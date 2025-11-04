Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.270-0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.100-2.100 EPS.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.09. 25,215,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,379,465. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.21. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

NCLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,299,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,552,000 after acquiring an additional 524,239 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after acquiring an additional 37,071 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 502,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,184,000 after acquiring an additional 107,126 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth $8,299,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 381,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 41,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

