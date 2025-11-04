TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Issues Earnings Results

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10, Zacks reports. TIM had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion.

NYSE:TIMB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 139,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,404. TIM has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.1888 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. TIM’s payout ratio is 73.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TIM in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TIM from $19.10 to $23.60 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TIM from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TIM in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TIM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TIM by 1,541.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in TIM by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 48,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in TIM in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in TIM by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 56,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in TIM in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

