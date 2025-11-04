Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Klabin had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 18.24%.

OTCMKTS:KLBAY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.11. Klabin has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $9.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0911 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 490.0%. This is a boost from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Klabin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.67%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Klabin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

