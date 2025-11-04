Endava (DAVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $182.0990 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Endava Stock Down 3.0%

DAVA stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.60. 150,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,884. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. The company has a market cap of $483.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Endava has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAVA. Wall Street Zen cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Institutional Trading of Endava

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Endava by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,661,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,088,000 after purchasing an additional 220,465 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Endava by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Endava by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 105,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Endava by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Endava in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

