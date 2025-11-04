Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.19. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 126.08% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. On average, analysts expect Xenetic Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ XBIO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,335. Xenetic Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $4.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenetic Biosciences has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

