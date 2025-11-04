Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($3.59) per share and revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 14, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.76). Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.93% and a negative net margin of 828.22%.The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. On average, analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals to post $-1,763 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-542 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4%
TNXP traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $18.30. 214,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,806. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $160.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
