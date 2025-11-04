Natera (NTRA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Natera to post earnings of ($0.40) per share and revenue of $514.5510 million for the quarter. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Natera to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NTRA stock traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.80. The company had a trading volume of 605,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,654. Natera has a 12 month low of $122.08 and a 12 month high of $203.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.43. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Transactions at Natera

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.64, for a total value of $355,924.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,224,980.64. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,198 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.46, for a total value of $229,369.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 115,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,029,579.06. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,767 shares of company stock valued at $42,612,020. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Natera by 60.7% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Natera by 28.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Natera by 6.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth about $298,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Natera to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Natera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTRA

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.