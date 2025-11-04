Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) & Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Financial Review

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) and Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Build-A-Bear Workshop shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Sally Beauty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Build-A-Bear Workshop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sally Beauty and Build-A-Bear Workshop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sally Beauty 5.26% 28.11% 7.05% Build-A-Bear Workshop 11.34% 41.14% 19.56%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sally Beauty $3.69 billion 0.38 $153.41 million $1.86 7.68 Build-A-Bear Workshop $522.52 million 1.30 $51.78 million $4.46 11.62

This table compares Sally Beauty and Build-A-Bear Workshop”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sally Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Build-A-Bear Workshop. Sally Beauty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Build-A-Bear Workshop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sally Beauty has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Build-A-Bear Workshop has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sally Beauty and Build-A-Bear Workshop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sally Beauty 1 5 3 0 2.22 Build-A-Bear Workshop 0 1 4 0 2.80

Sally Beauty presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.93%. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.24%. Given Build-A-Bear Workshop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Build-A-Bear Workshop is more favorable than Sally Beauty.

Summary

Build-A-Bear Workshop beats Sally Beauty on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under Wella and L'Oreal brands. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, such as hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty items directly to salons and salon professionals through its professional-only stores, e-commerce platforms, and sales force, as well as through franchised stores under the Armstrong McCall store name. This segment also sells products under Paul Mitchell and Wella brands. It operates stores and franchised units in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany. The company distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distributors and open-line distributors. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear. The company operates its stores under the Build-A-Bear Workshop brand name; and sells its products through its e-commerce sites and third-party marketplace sites. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

