Comparing Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) & Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) and Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty and Marcus & Millichap”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyrela Brazil Realty $1.48 billion 1.49 $305.72 million $0.80 7.15 Marcus & Millichap $725.90 million 1.60 -$12.36 million ($0.31) -95.92

Profitability

Cyrela Brazil Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Marcus & Millichap. Marcus & Millichap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyrela Brazil Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty and Marcus & Millichap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyrela Brazil Realty 19.65% 16.52% 7.69% Marcus & Millichap -1.69% -1.99% -1.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Cyrela Brazil Realty has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marcus & Millichap has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cyrela Brazil Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Marcus & Millichap pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cyrela Brazil Realty pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marcus & Millichap pays out -161.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cyrela Brazil Realty and Marcus & Millichap, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyrela Brazil Realty 0 0 0 0 0.00 Marcus & Millichap 2 2 0 0 1.50

Marcus & Millichap has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.47%. Given Marcus & Millichap’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marcus & Millichap is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty.

Summary

Cyrela Brazil Realty beats Marcus & Millichap on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações develops and constructs residential properties in Brazil. It also provides real estate services, such as construction management and technical consultancy services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

