ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GTM. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $12.07. 2,816,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,620. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 7.28%.The business had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter.

In related news, CRO James M. Roth sold 3,288 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $33,734.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 44,168 shares in the company, valued at $453,163.68. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,027 shares of company stock valued at $41,372 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company’s cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

