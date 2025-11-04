Code Waechter LLC Buys 199 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Code Waechter LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Code Waechter LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.6% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $896.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $784.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $772.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $935.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $948.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.00.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

