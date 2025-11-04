Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Purchased by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.3% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 117.9% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 266,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,802,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,832,000 after acquiring an additional 620,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Loop Capital set a $190.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.4%

JNJ opened at $186.24 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $194.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.96. The firm has a market cap of $448.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.